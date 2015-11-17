WASHINGTON Nov 16 U.S. Republican presidential
candidate Marco Rubio said on Monday he would not renominate
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen if he were president and the
opportunity arose, saying the United States has become
"Fed-obsessed."
"The Fed is no substitute for tax policies, regulatory
policies, fiscal economic policies that create an environment
that's conducive to economic growth," Rubio, a U.S. senator from
Florida, said at a conference in Washington.
"In fact the Fed oftentimes, by trying to compensate for bad
fiscal policy, ends up making policies that dramatically alter
the economy in very negative ways," he said.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Erin McPike; Editing by Eric
Beech)