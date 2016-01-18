CORALVILLE, Iowa Jan 18 U.S. Republican
presidential candidate Marco Rubio said on Monday that the
Federal Reserve should approach interest rate increases
according to clear rules to make future hikes predictable.
The U.S. senator from Florida commented on Fed policy during
a small news conference in between a series of five appearances
in eastern Iowa. A few hundred people attended each event.
"There's too much talk about the Fed, too much attention to
the Fed," he said. "Economic growth is the result of free
enterprise."
Rubio, who has been criticized for missing Senate votes,
recently made an appearance to support an "Audit the Fed" bill,
which is also supported by Bernie Sanders, the Democratic
presidential candidate and U.S. senator from Vermont. It did not
pass.
(Reporting by Emily Flitter; Writing by Meredith Mazzilli;
Editing by Matthew Lewis)