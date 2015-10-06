WASHINGTON Oct 6 Republican presidential
candidate Marco Rubio on Tuesday called for a crackdown on new
regulations affecting U.S. businesses, proposing a dollar limit
on the economic impact from any such rules.
The U.S. senator from Florida, in excerpts released before
his remarks on the economy to be delivered later on Tuesday,
said Washington was over-regulating U.S. businesses and pledged
to cut down on such rules that he said can cost billions in
compliance.
"I will place a cap on the amount regulations can cost our
economy each year," he said. "I will also require federal
agencies to include an analysis of exactly how each proposed
regulation would impact competition and innovation."
Rubio did not offer details on what the cap limit would be
or how U.S. agencies would conduct such analyses, according to
the excerpts.
Increasing U.S. regulations have pushed American jobs
overseas and encourage other countries to deregulate, Rubio
said.
Rubio, 44, trails several other Republicans in the race for
the party's nomination for the 2016 presidential election but
has seen his numbers rise in recent public opinion polls. He has
positioned himself as a leader of the next generation of
conservatives even as he faces Republican voters who so far have
signaled their preference for Washington outsiders.
Rubio will outline his regulation proposal at an event later
on Tuesday in New York City to discuss the so-called sharing
economy, a rising sector involving ride-sharing companies such
as Uber.
Earlier this year, he released a separate economic plan
aimed at overhauling the U.S. tax code.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)