By Emily Stephenson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 21 A Super PAC supporting
Republican Marco Rubio will tout the White House hopeful's fight
against President Barack Obama's healthcare law in an
advertisement set to run in Iowa and New Hampshire starting on
Tuesday, a source familiar with the plan said.
"On Obamacare, some Republicans gave up. Some talked tough
but got nowhere," an announcer says in the ad, which was viewed
by Reuters. Rubio's push in the U.S. Senate against an obscure
provision of Obamacare will "all but kill" the 2010 law, the ad
says, quoting conservative media praise of him.
"No wonder he's the one Hillary is afraid to run against,"
the ad says, referring to Hillary Clinton, the front-runner to
be the Democratic nominee in the November 2016 election.
Rubio has highlighted his effort to prevent what he called a
potential taxpayer bailout of insurers, arguing he is the only
one of the pack of Republicans seeking the White House to score
a victory over the Affordable Care Act, which is wildly
unpopular with conservatives.
The ad by Conservative Solutions PAC, titled "Some
Republicans," will run statewide in Iowa and New Hampshire, said
the source familiar with the ad buy. The states are the first to
cast votes in the months-long process to pick the Republican
nominee for the 2016 election.
Super PACs can raise unlimited funds to advocate for
candidates as long as they do not coordinate directly with them.
The ad does not mention any of Rubio's Republican opponents
by name. But U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, a chief rival of
the Florida senator for the Republican nomination, has fashioned
himself as a leading critic of the health law, pointing to his
role in a 2013 battle in Congress that led to a government
shutdown.
Congressional Republicans have voted many times to repeal
the Affordable Care Act, which required Americans to have
insurance or pay a penalty. Those attempts have so far not been
successful.
Rubio has sought to show himself as more effective than the
other Republicans on healthcare. In 2014, he helped push through
legislation restricting funding to support insurers offering
plans through online exchanges where consumers can compare and
purchase insurance.
Some nonprofit insurers that expected to recoup losses
failed after that "risk corridors" funding was cut back. Rubio
said he saved taxpayers $2.5 billion, though some experts
disputed his assertion that the program was a bailout of
insurers.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Frances Kerry)