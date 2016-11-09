RPT-COLUMN-Zinc miners leverage scarcity to flex muscles over smelters: Andy Home
LONDON, May 15 If there were any doubt that the zinc supply chain is tightening, it should be dispelled by this year's benchmark smelter treatment charge.
MOSCOW Nov 9 Russia will do all it can to restore trade and economic relations with the United States, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev told Russian news agencies on Wednesday, following Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. election. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Polina Devitt)
LONDON, May 15 If there were any doubt that the zinc supply chain is tightening, it should be dispelled by this year's benchmark smelter treatment charge.
LONDON, May 15 Hedge funds had become increasingly bearish towards crude oil by the middle of last week, leaving them vulnerable to a short squeeze with OPEC's next meeting coming up on May 25.