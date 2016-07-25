BRIEF-Park Electrochemical says John Jamieson appointed president of co's unit Neltec, Inc
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
WASHINGTON, July 25 The Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Monday that it was investigating the nature and scope of a cyber intrusion at the Democratic National Committee disclosed last month.
"A compromise of this nature is something we take very seriously, and the FBI will continue to investigate and hold accountable those who pose a threat in cyberspace," the FBI said in a statement. (Reporting by Dustin Volz)
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
* Fujitsu targets annual sales of around 30 billion yen for its robot-related segment in fiscal 2020 - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: