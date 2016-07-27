WASHINGTON, July 27 U.S. Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence on Wednesday vowed there would be "serious consequences" if the FBI determines Russia is behind recent hacking attempt and is meddling in the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election.

"If it is Russia and they are interfering in our elections, I can assure you both parties and the United States government will ensure there are serious consequences," the Indiana governor and Donald Trump's running mate said in a statement.

Pence's comments come as the FBI is investigating the release of sensitive Democratic Party emails. He spoke moments after Trump told reporters that it's "far-fetched" to think Russia hacked Democrats to help him. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)