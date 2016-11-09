MOSCOW Nov 9 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Wednesday Russia was ready to fully restore relations
with the United States following the election of businessman
Donald Trump as the new U.S. president.
Receiving credentials from new foreign ambassadors to
Russia, Putin said he had heard Trump's campaign statements
about improving ties with Moscow. He said Russia was ready do
its part to achieve this but recognised it would not be easy.
Improved relations would benefit both Russia and the United
States, he added.
