MOSCOW Nov 10 The Russian government was in
touch with members of President-elect Donald Trump's campaign
staff during the U.S. election campaign, Russian Deputy Foreign
Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the Interfax news agency on
Thursday.
"There were contacts," Interfax cited Ryabkov as saying. He
did not give details.
When asked whether these contacts would now intensify after
Trump's election victory, Ryabkov said: "These working moments
and follow-up on this or that matter will depend on the
situation and the questions which face us. But we will of course
continue this work after the elections."
Defeated Democratic presidential contender Hillary Clinton
accused Trump of being a "puppet" of President Vladimir Putin
during the campaign, and U.S. officials said Russia had hacked
into Democratic party emails, something Moscow denied.
Trump has said he might meet Putin before his inauguration,
but Putin's spokesman has said there are currently no plans for
such a meeting.
The Russian parliament erupted in applause on Wednesday when
it heard that Trump had been elected and Putin told foreign
ambassadors he was ready to fully restore ties with Washington.
Ryabkov was more circumspect in his interview, saying the
Russian Foreign Ministry felt no euphoria about the Republican's
win even though it wanted to normalise relations with
Washington.
Ryabkov said Trump's allies had made some tough statements
about Russia during the campaign and that his ministry was
therefore not harbouring any rose-tinted hopes.
"We are not expecting anything in particular from the new
U.S. administration," Interfax cited Ryabkov as saying.
