Felix, a male polar bear, holds the portrait of U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump in his mouth as it predicts the result of U.S. presidential election at the Royev Ruchey zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Felix, a male polar bear, stands near pumpkins with portraits of U.S. presidential nominees Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump as it predicts the result of U.S. presidential election at the Royev Ruchey zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Yunona, a four-year-old female Amur tiger, sniffs a pumpkin with the face of U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump as it predicts the result of U.S. presidential election at the Royev Ruchey zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Yunona, a four-year-old female Amur tiger, plays with a pumpkin with the face of U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton as it predicts the result of U.S. presidential election at the Royev Ruchey zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Yunona, a four-year-old female Amur tiger, stands near pumpkins with faces of U.S. presidential nominees Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump as it predicts the result of U.S. presidential election at the Royev Ruchey zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A tiger and polar bear in a Siberian zoo made contrasting predictions of the outcome of Tuesday's U.S. election when invited to choose between pumpkins representing Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Female tiger Yunona favoured a pumpkin carved with the image of Clinton, the Democratic nominee, while polar bear Felix opted after some deliberation for one bearing the name of Republican candidate Trump.

The Royev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, which released a video of the two, said the animals faced a tough choice as the pumpkins had been filled with fresh meat and fish, both favourite treats with Yunona and Felix.

(Reporting by Reuters Television, writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)