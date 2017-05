Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday continued to withhold his support from Donald Trump for the Republican Party's presidential nomination, saying he is not ready to endorse the political neophyte who has never held elected office.

Ryan, the nation's top elected Republican, brushed aside reports that he was ready to endorse Trump, during a meeting with reporters in the Capitol. "I haven't made a decision," he said, adding that he had no timetable for doing so.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Chris Reese)