By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON, June 7
WASHINGTON, June 7 U.S. House of Representatives
Speaker Paul Ryan, hoping to help unify Republicans after a
divisive primary election campaign, was due to begin rolling out
his long-promised conservative policy agenda on Tuesday, with an
anti-poverty initiative that emphasizes work.
It was unclear whether the election-year blueprint, titled
"A Better Way," would win the blessings of presumptive
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, a political
outsider who has been willing to break ranks with party
orthodoxy on major issues.
Ryan, the country's highest-ranking elected Republican, has
described the agenda as a way to offer voters a coherent policy
message across key legislative areas for 2017. The second part,
on national security, will be released on Thursday. Initiatives
on regulation, constitutional authority, healthcare and tax
reform are expected in the coming weeks.
Aides described the issue areas as common ground between
Trump and Ryan, who withheld his endorsement of the billionaire
businessman until last Thursday. The Wisconsin Republican said
later he felt confident that Trump, if elected president in
November, would help move legislation based on the agenda into
law. Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress.
Two divisive topics - immigration and trade - were not
included.
Ryan, who was the Republican vice presidential nominee in
2012, told a Wisconsin radio interviewer last week that he and
Trump had reached "a comfortable understanding of each other" on
the basic principles of the agenda. But he said disagreement on
details were inevitable.
The anti-poverty initiative, due to be unveiled formally on
Tuesday at the headquarters of a Washington-based charity, calls
for focusing government assistance programs on work and job
training, according to documents released ahead of the event.
"If you are capable, we will expect you to work or prepare
for work," one of the documents said.
The plan would rein in the 2010 financial regulatory law
known as Dodd-Frank to expand access to banking services through
"the widest possible array of choices, from community banks to
small-dollar lending." It promises reforms that would make it
easier for small employers to provide 401(k) retirement accounts
to their workers.
It would also change unemployment insurance by giving states
greater flexibility to move people into jobs and provide more
access to special education and mental or physical therapy for
disabled children.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Peter Cooney)