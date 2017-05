Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump is surrounded by family members as he speaks during a campaign victory party after rival candidate Senator Ted Cruz dropped out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination following the results of the Indiana... REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday he was not ready to support the policy agenda being advanced by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, the nation's top elected Republican, who said earlier he was not ready to endorse Trump.

"I am not ready to support Speaker Ryan's agenda," Trump said in a statement. "Perhaps in the future we can work together and come to an agreement about what is best for the American people."

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)