NEW YORK, Sept 8 Billionaire investor Warren
Buffett on Tuesday praised the presidential campaign of
self-proclaimed socialist Bernie Sanders, even though Buffett
said he still backs Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton.
"I think we all have lessons to learn from him (Sanders),"
Buffett said in an interview with Reuters.
"There are very few candidates that have - not just this
election but in past elections - that have campaigned like
Bernie Sanders," Buffett continued.
"You know exactly what he feels on everything. He's
articulate, and he doesn't go around knocking the other
candidates."
Buffett, the head of sprawling conglomerate Berkshire
Hathaway, is known as the Oracle of Omaha for his
investing acumen.
Upstart Sanders has been drawing increasing support and
eroding the lead of Clinton in the race for the Democratic
nomination for the November 2016 presidential election.
Nevertheless, Clinton still leads Sanders 43 percent to 28
percent in a Reuters/IPSOS five-day rolling poll on Tuesday.
But Sanders has drawn crowds of thousands nationwide with
his fiery populism, including calls to break up big banks,
increase social safety nets and boost taxes on the rich.
Buffett - the world's third-richest person, according to
Forbes magazine, with a personal fortune of $72.7 billion - said
that while he agrees with Sanders about the need to help those
left behind by the market economy, "I disagree with him very
much on the production side."
