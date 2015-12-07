By Timothy Gardner
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 7 U.S. Democratic presidential
hopeful Bernie Sanders unveiled a climate change plan on Monday
that seeks to end the country's dependence on oil, coal and
nuclear energy and could pressure party front-runner Hillary
Clinton.
The Vermont senator's plan envisions 10 million new jobs in
clean energy such as wind, solar and geothermal power. It would
ban oil and gas lobbyists from working in the White House, end
new fossil fuel lease sales on public lands, and would cut
carbon emissions faster in coming decades than the goals set in
President Barack Obama's clean power plan.
"It's time for a political revolution that takes on the
fossil fuel billionaires, accelerates our transition to clean
energy and finally puts people before the profits of polluters,"
Sanders, who calls himself a democratic socialist, said in a
statement. The plan can be seen here: here
He released the plan as leaders from nearly 190 countries in
Paris hoped to reach an agreement on curbing climate change.
Sanders is Clinton's main rival for the party's presidential
nomination for the November 2016 election, and his positions
have pressured the former secretary of state to move more to the
left on environmental and other issues.
Clinton came out in opposition to the Keystone XL oil
pipeline, after Sanders urged her to, and shortly before Obama
axed the project last month. But on wider energy and climate
issues she has taken a pragmatic approach, saying she would not
oppose lifting the 1970s-era U.S. ban on most oil exports, if it
came with tradeoffs for clean energy, and that it would not be
responsible to abruptly halt oil, gas, and coal extraction on
public lands.
The Sanders plan would stop exports of U.S. natural gas and
all crude oil. He is also the co-sponsor of a bill to ban future
fossil fuel lease sales on public lands.
Sanders would ban mountaintop coal mining, a common practice
in Appalachian states, and would invest in the area's
communities. But his climate plan does not specify how much
money it would invest in the region. Sanders is introducing
legislation that would provide fossil fuel industry workers a
benefits package, including educational opportunities, job
training and healthcare, as the country transitions to clean
energy.
Clinton last month proposed a $30 billion plan to help
displaced workers in coal-producing states find new jobs and
continue receiving health benefits.
Sanders, who is worried about the waste from nuclear plants,
would also place a moratorium on nuclear power plant license
renewals.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)