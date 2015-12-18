BRIEF-Mind CTI Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Mind cti reports first quarter 2017 results, mind cti to host annual meeting of shareholders
WASHINGTON Dec 18 U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' campaign on Friday said it is in touch with the Democratic National Committee following reports that a campaign staffer breached data related to rival Hillary Clinton.
"We are in communications with the DNC trying to resolve the matter," Sanders' campaign spokesman Michael Briggs said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Mind cti reports first quarter 2017 results, mind cti to host annual meeting of shareholders
* Q1 prelim. net profit of 2.2 million zlotys ($570,022)versus 5.3 million zlotys year on year