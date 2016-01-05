WASHINGTON Jan 5 U.S. Democratic presidential
candidate Bernie Sanders on Tuesday said he would restructure
the Federal Reserve if he is elected in November 2016.
Sanders said that the Federal Reserve, the U.S. central
bank, should not pay financial institutions interest for the
money they keep at the Fed and that such institutions should
instead pay the Fed a fee.
Sanders also said he would bar financial industry executives
from serving on the presidentially appointed Fed board.
Sanders, a democratic socialist and U.S. senator from
Vermont, is challenging front-runner Hillary Clinton, a former
secretary of state and U.S. senator from New York, and former
Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley for the Democratic nomination.
(Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)