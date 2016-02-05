U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign event in Exeter, New Hampshire February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders plans to appear in an interview with Larry David on NBC's "Saturday Night Live", the New York Times reported on Friday.

The U.S. senator from Vermont will travel to New York this weekend for the TV appearance, interrupting his campaign in New Hampshire, NYT reported on Friday, citing a senior campaign official.

Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) NBC could not be immediately reached for comment.

Sanders and Hillary Clinton were deadlocked in the first presidential nominating contests of the 2016 White House race in Iowa.

The two came in at roughly 50 percent each with 95 percent of Iowa's precincts reporting results. Sanders declared the results a tie.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)