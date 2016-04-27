U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks at a campaign event at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, U.S., April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said on Wednesday he is planning to lay off hundreds of campaign workers nationwide and focus on winning in California, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, told the Times in an interview he planned to remain in the race despite losing four of five states in primary voting on Tuesday, putting him further behind rival Hillary Clinton. (nyti.ms/1N0tb1O)

"We want to win as many delegates as we can, so we do not need workers now in states around the country,” the newspaper quoted Sanders as saying.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh)