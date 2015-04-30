WASHINGTON, April 30 Independent U.S. Senator
Bernie Sanders of Vermont on Thursday announced he would seek
the 2016 Democratic nomination for president in a bid likely to
pressure Hillary Clinton from the left and challenge her on
financial issues.
Sanders, a self-described socialist and one of the most
outspoken liberals in Congress, faces a difficult fight against
Clinton, the presumptive party frontrunner.
"The people at the top are grabbing all the new wealth and
income for themselves, and the rest of America is being squeezed
and left behind," Sanders said in an email to supporters
declaring his candidacy.
"The middle class in America is at a tipping point. It will
not last another generation if we don't boldly change course
now," he wrote.
Sanders, 73, is an ardent supporter of left-leaning policies
such as expanding Social Security and raising the federal
minimum wage. Now in his second Senate term and previously a
member of the U.S. House of Representatives, he caucuses with
Democrats even though he was elected as an independent.
He has cultivated a following among some American liberals
for campaigns on income inequality and social issues.
In 2010, Sanders stood on the Senate floor for more than
eight hours lecturing about corporate greed and criticizing Wall
Street as he sought to delay a tax bill that would extend cuts
initially enacted by former President George W. Bush.
He will likely struggle to compete against the fundraising
might and name recognition of Clinton, a former U.S. secretary
of state and first lady. But after running for office and losing
numerous times in the 1970s, Sanders has become known for
doggedly fighting uphill battles.
Sanders could be embraced by activists as a substitute for
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a darling of the
left who has said she is not running after liberals spent months
urging her to get in the race.
Warren has made clear that she wants the party's nominee to
take progressive stances on battling Wall Street and bolstering
the middle class.
Sanders may be able to use his entry into the primaries to
nudge Clinton to take more liberal positions than she might have
otherwise.
Clinton is under similar pressure from former Maryland
Governor Martin O'Malley. He has not yet said whether he will
run, but he has staked out liberal stances on issues such as
free trade agreements being negotiated by the White House.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Susan Heavey; Editing by
Alden Bentley)