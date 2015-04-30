(Adds Democratic National Committee reaction, Sanders quote)
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. Senator Bernie
Sanders, an independent from Vermont, launched his bid for the
2016 Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday in a move
likely to pressure Hillary Clinton from the left and challenge
her on a range of fiscal issues from income inequality to
corporate governance.
Sanders, a self-described socialist and one of the most
outspoken liberals in Congress, faces a difficult fight against
Clinton, the presumptive party frontrunner.
"The middle class in America is at a tipping point. It will
not last another generation if we don't boldly change course
now," Sanders said in an email to supporters declaring his
candidacy.
Sanders, 73, the second-term senator, is an ardent supporter
of left-leaning policies such as expanding Social Security and
raising the federal minimum wage. He has cultivated a following
among some American liberals for campaigns on income inequality
and social issues.
He caucuses with Democrats, even though he was elected as an
independent to Congress, first as member of the U.S. House of
Representatives in 1991.
On Thursday, Sanders said he would campaign as an
"independent Democrat," saying to run as a third-party candidate
would be too difficult.
"I am not a billionaire," he told the MSNBC cable news
channel in an interview that aired on Thursday. "To run outside
of the two-party system would require enormous sums of money."
The Democratic National Committee, in a statement, said it
welcomed his announcement.
In 2010, Sanders stood on the Senate floor for more than
eight hours lecturing about corporate greed and criticizing Wall
Street as he sought to delay a tax bill that would extend cuts
initially enacted by former President George W. Bush.
The former Burlington, Vermont, mayor will likely struggle
against the fundraising might and name recognition of Clinton, a
former U.S. secretary of state, senator and first lady. But
having run for office since the 1970s, Sanders is known for
doggedly fighting uphill battles.
Sanders could be embraced by activists as a substitute for
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a darling of the
left who has said she is not running. She has called for the
party's eventual nominee to take progressive stances on battling
Wall Street and bolstering the middle class.
Sanders' entry into the primaries could nudge Clinton to
take more liberal positions than she might have otherwise.
Similar pressure comes from former Maryland Governor Martin
O'Malley, who has not formally entered the race but has staked
out liberal positions on issues such as free trade agreements
being negotiated by the White House.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Susan Heavey; Editing by
Alden Bentley and Jeffrey Benkoe)