(Adds DNC decision to restore access to voter files)
By Megan Cassella and James Oliphant
WASHINGTON Dec 18 U.S. Democratic presidential
candidate Bernie Sanders regained access to crucial voter files
on Friday after taking the Democratic National Committee to
court and accusing party leaders of trying to undermine his
White House bid and help rival Hillary Clinton.
The DNC had blocked access to the voter data after a Sanders
campaign staffer improperly accessed Clinton's voter files,
prompting charges of theft from the Clinton campaign and setting
off a bitter political fight in what had been a relatively
peaceful Democratic nominating race.
The DNC agreed to restore access to the files after Sanders
sued the committee in U.S. District Court, accusing it of
improperly suspending the campaign's access to the voter data.
The DNC said the Sanders campaign had supplied information about
the breach and promised to cooperate with an investigation.
"Based on this information, we are restoring the Sanders
campaign's access to the voter file, but will continue to
investigate to ensure that the data that was inappropriately
accessed has been deleted and is no longer in possession of the
Sanders campaign," DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz said
in a statement.
The political brawl came one day before a debate between the
presidential rivals, fueling rising tensions and highlighting
complaints from Sanders and his liberal allies that the DNC is
trying to help Clinton, particularly by limiting the number of
debates and scheduling them on low-viewership periods like
Saturday nights.
"In this case it looks like they are trying to help the
Clinton campaign," Sanders campaign manager Jeff Weaver said at
a news conference on Friday afternoon before filing the lawsuit.
He accused the DNC of taking the Sanders campaign "hostage" by
blocking its access to the files.
"We need our data, which has been stolen by the DNC. That's
what we want back," Weaver said.
Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook told reporters in a
conference call the Sanders staff had taken vital data that
constituted a "strategic road map" for the campaign's voter
turnout models and strategies.
"The Sanders campaign stole data from our campaign," Mook
said. "There is some damage here that cannot be undone."
The Sanders campaign said the breach of the confidential
files, which contain information such as past voting and
donation history, was an isolated incident and fired a staffer
involved. It blamed the breach on the DNC's software vendor,
Washington-based NGP VAN, for dropping the firewall between the
various Democratic candidates' data.
The DNC rents access to its master voter list to campaigns,
which augment the data with their own information. The firewalls
are supposed to block campaigns from spying on their rivals.
An audit released by the Clinton campaign showed the breach
was more extensive than the Sanders campaign described, with at
least 24 occasions when the Sanders campaign "saved" lists of
Clinton data, from four different users.
"We are asking that the Sanders campaign and the DNC work
expeditiously to ensure that our data is not in the Sanders
campaign's account," Clinton campaign spokesman Brian Fallon
said.
Sanders campaign spokesman Michael Briggs called the
allegation of theft "outrageous" and said the campaign did not
keep or use any of the voter data.
"We are not aware of one piece of data in the possession of
our campaign that resulted from the DNC vendor's firewall
failure," Briggs said.
FULL ACCESS FOR WEEKEND
He said the campaign would have full access to the voter
files again on Saturday morning, in time for a weekend of
campaigning.
The incident comes at a bad time for Sanders, the U.S.
senator from Vermont who is trying to stop the heavily favored
Clinton from running away with the party's 2016 presidential
nomination. Sanders has been lagging behind Clinton, with 29
percent support to her 60 percent in recent Reuters/Ipsos
polling.
Sanders, Clinton and a third candidate, former Maryland
Governor Martin O'Malley, will debate at St. Anselm College in
Manchester, New Hampshire, on Saturday night.
Stu Trevelyan, chief executive officer of DNC software
vendor NGP VAN, acknowledged the breach in a statement and
called it a "brief isolated issue" that was fixed and is now
being reviewed.
According to his LinkedIn account, Trevelyan is a former
campaign and White House staffer for Hillary Clinton's husband,
former President Bill Clinton. He also donated $403.20 to Ready
PAC - an outside group then known as Ready for Hillary PAC that
supports Clinton - in December 2013, according to records filed
with the Federal Election Commission.
Josh Uretsky, the Sanders campaign staffer fired for
accessing the voter file, told MSNBC that his intent was to
document and understand the scope of the problem so it could be
reported.
"To my knowledge, we did not export any records or voter
file data that were based on those scores," he said.
Sanders supporters were outraged by the DNC's response to
the breach.
"I think the DNC's crossed the line and it's going to open
up a whole new part in the campaign season," said RoseAnn
DeMoro, executive director of National Nurses United, a liberal
group that endorsed Sanders. "I think this is a gloves-off
moment."
(Additional reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington and and
Luciana Lopez and Emily Flitter in New York; Writing by Steve
Holland and John Whitesides; Editing by Bill Trott, Lisa
Shumaker and Michael Perry)