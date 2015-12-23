WASHINGTON Dec 23 Democratic presidential
candidate Bernie Sanders lambasted the Federal Reserve on
Wednesday as an institution that has been "hijacked by the very
bankers it regulates" and called for banning bank executives
from regional Fed governing boards.
The populist Sanders last week criticized the Fed's decision
to raise interest rates and acknowledged proudly in a Saturday
night debate that Wall Street won't like him in the White House.
"Wall Street is still out of control," Sanders wrote in a
New York Times opinion piece.
Seven years after large U.S. banks were bailed out by the
Treasury Department because they were too big to fail, the banks
have become even bigger, leaving taxpayers at risk of another
bailout, he said.
"To rein in Wall Street, we should begin by reforming the
Federal Reserve," Sanders wrote. "Unfortunately, an institution
that was created to serve all Americans has been hijacked by the
very bankers it regulates."
The chief executives of the largest banks in America serve
on Federal Reserve boards, he said, likening that to the chief
of Exxon Mobile running the Environmental Protection Agency.
He said banking executives should be barred from serving on
the boards of the Fed's regional banks and board members should
be nominated by the president and chosen by the Senate.
Sanders blamed the Fed's decision last week to raise
interest rates on pressure from bankers and said that, as a
rule, the Fed should not hike rates until unemployment is lower
than 4 percent.
Sanders' relentless focus on the ills of Wall Street has
kept pressure on Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton, who
has had friendlier relations with corporate America and received
significant campaign donations from big banks - second only to
Republican presidential contender Jeb Bush.
During the last Democratic debate, a moderator cited a 2007
Fortune magazine cover titled "Business Loves Hillary" and asked
whether corporate America should love her in 2016. "Everybody
should," Clinton quipped.
In the opinion piece, Sanders called for "full and
unredacted" transcripts of Federal Open Market Committee
meetings to be released within six months instead of the current
five years.
He also said the Government Accountability Office should
conduct a "full and independent audit" of the Fed.
"The sad reality is that the Federal Reserve doesn't
regulate Wall Street; Wall Street regulates the Fed," Sanders
wrote.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Alistair Bell)