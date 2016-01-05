(Adds details from speech; additional policy proposals)
By Amanda Becker
WASHINGTON Jan 5 U.S. Democratic presidential
candidate Bernie Sanders warned on Tuesday that financial-sector
greed was "destroying the fabric of our nation" and said the
starting point of any Wall Street reform effort is breaking up
"too big to fail" banks.
"If a bank is too big to fail, it is too big to exist; when
it comes to Wall Street reform, that must be our bottom line,"
Sanders said in a blistering speech. He said allowing banks that
are too big is essentially providing them with a "free insurance
policy" to make risky investments knowing the U.S. government
will prevent their collapse.
The U.S. senator from Vermont - an independent and a
democratic socialist popular with the Democratic Party's
populist wing - gave his speech at a theater near New York's
Times Square, just "a few subway stops away from the epicenter
of the global financial crisis," as his campaign put it.
Sanders also called for structural reforms to the Federal
Reserve, making credit rating agencies nonprofit entities, and a
tax on speculative investments. He urged increased penalties for
financial fraud or malfeasance by institutions, calling fraud
the business model of Wall Street.
His remarks were laced with direct and indirect criticisms
of the policies and track record of primary campaign
front-runner Hillary Clinton, whose constituency when she was a
U.S. senator from New York included the financial industry. The
former secretary of state, however, has taken a tougher stance
against Wall Street as a presidential candidate.
Clinton, Sanders and former Maryland Governor Martin
O'Malley are vying to face the Republican nominee in the
November 2016 election.
Sanders and Clinton have tussled over the best way to curb
the risky behavior on Wall Street that caused the 2008 financial
crisis and triggered the worst U.S. economic slump since the
Great Depression.
Sanders favors breaking up too-big-to-fail banks and
reinstating a version of the Glass-Steagall Act, a
Depression-era law that prohibited commercial banks from
engaging in investment banking activities.
Clinton has endorsed an approach that would break up large
banks if they take excessive risks. She also believes that
reinstating Glass-Steagall, an idea popular with progressive
Democrats, would not address the types of institutions that have
risen since the law was written in the 1930s.
Glass-Steagall's main provisions were repealed in 1999
during the presidency of her husband, Bill Clinton - a fact that
Sanders highlighted in his speech.
The back-and-forth between Sanders and Clinton over breaking
up banks and regulating the so-called shadow banking sector
intensified this week, with one of Clinton's top Wall Street
advisers, former U.S. financial regulator Gary Gensler,
criticizing Sanders as not focusing on regulating non-bank
institutions such as hedge funds and insurance
companies.
Sanders said Tuesday that if elected, "Goldman Sachs and
other Wall Street banks will not be represented in my
administration."
Gensler, before serving as chair of the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission under President Barack Obama and a U.S.
Treasury Department official under Bill Clinton, was an
investment banker at Goldman Sachs. Former Treasury Secretaries
Robert Rubin and Henry Paulson were also Goldman alumni.
Sanders highlighted how he has pushed for legislation to
reinstate Glass-Steagall alongside Democratic Senator Elizabeth
Warren of Massachusetts, a favorite of progressives. He also
quoted another progressive icon, former U.S. Labor Secretary
Robert Reich, as criticizing Clinton's proposals to regulate
Wall Street as too weak.
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio, a progressive, is among
those in Clinton's corner. In a statement on Tuesday, he said
that "having studied all the Wall Street reform proposals," he
believes Clinton's is the "toughest, farthest-reaching plan of
anyone running for president."
On the Federal Reserve, Sander said it should not pay
financial institutions interest for the money they keep at the
Fed and that such institutions should instead pay the U.S.
central bank a fee. He also said he would not put financial
industry executives on the Fed's presidentially appointed board.
Individual companies were also name checked by Sanders. He
said that JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp
and Wells Fargo & Co are nearly 80 percent
bigger than when they accepted money from the U.S. government
during the 2008 bailout.
(Reporting By Amanda Becker; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)