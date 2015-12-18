BRIEF-SelectCore appoints Andre Itwaru to chairman of board
* Selectcore appoints fintech leader andre itwaru to chairman of the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 18 U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' campaign sued the Democratic National Committee on Friday, accusing it of improperly suspending the Sanders campaign's access to voter data.
The case, filed in a Washington, D.C. court, seeks "immediate restoration" of the campaign's access to the data, according to the lawsuit. (Reporting by Dan Levine)
* Selectcore appoints fintech leader andre itwaru to chairman of the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reg-Fingerprint Cards strengthens its position through collaboration with new module house Fingerchip