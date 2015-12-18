WASHINGTON U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' campaign said the Democratic National Committee was actively trying to undermine its campaign and blamed it for the campaign's data breach into confidential files held by rival candidate Hillary Clinton, spokesman Jeff Weaver said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in front of the campaign's Washington office, Weaver said the committee's decision to remove the campaign's access to the voter file until a review was completed was an "inappropriate over reaction."

"We are running a clean campaign," Weaver said. "We don't need dirty tricks."

