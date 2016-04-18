WASHINGTON, April 18 U.S. Democratic
presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Monday said he opposes
a proposed natural gas pipeline between Pennsylvania and New
York and called on New York officials to reject the project.
"The possibility of methane leaks from the proposed
Constitution Pipeline would be catastrophic to our air and our
climate - and if this pipeline were approved, eminent domain
would be used to seize land from farmers and homeowners," he
said in a statement.
U.S. pipeline company Williams has delayed
the start up of the pipeline to the second half of 2017 from the
fourth quarter of 2016.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Megan Cassella; Editing by Chris
Reese)