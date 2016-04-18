WASHINGTON, April 18 U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Monday said he opposes a proposed natural gas pipeline between Pennsylvania and New York and called on New York officials to reject the project.

"The possibility of methane leaks from the proposed Constitution Pipeline would be catastrophic to our air and our climate - and if this pipeline were approved, eminent domain would be used to seize land from farmers and homeowners," he said in a statement.

U.S. pipeline company Williams has delayed the start up of the pipeline to the second half of 2017 from the fourth quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Megan Cassella; Editing by Chris Reese)