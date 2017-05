Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (L) speaks as Senator Bernie Sanders reacts during a Democratic debate hosted by CNN and New York One at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid said on Thursday that Bernie Sanders has accepted that Hillary Clinton is effectively the Democratic Party's nominee for president, but he said Sanders "needs a little time" to decide his next step.

"I didn't hear a single word about him trying to change the fact that she's the nominee," Reid told reporters shortly after meeting on Capitol Hill with Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont. "I think he's accepted that."

