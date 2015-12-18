WASHINGTON Dec 18 The head of the Democratic National Committee said on Friday that the campaign of presidential candidate Bernie Sanders not only was able to view data from Hillary Clinton's rival campaign, but apparently had downloaded it.

"Our reports that we have from our vendor ... is that they not only viewed it, but they exported it and they downloaded it," DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz told CNN. (Reporting by Megan Cassella; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Walsh)