By Melissa Fares
Feb 5 Stumping for U.S. Democratic presidential
candidate Bernie Sanders on Tinder is getting some women banned
from the online dating app after sending campaign messages to
prospective matches.
Two women - one from Iowa and the other from New Jersey -
confirmed to Reuters on Friday that they received notices from
Tinder in the previous 24 hours that their accounts were locked
because they had been reported too many times for peppering men
on the site with messages promoting Sanders' candidacy.
Robyn Gedrich, 23, said she sent messages to 60 people a day
for the past two weeks trying to convince them to support the
U.S. senator from Vermont in his race for the Democratic
nomination against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
"Do you feel the bern?" her message to other Tinder users
read, parroting a Sanders campaign slogan. "Please text WORK to
82623 for me. Thanks."
Gedrich, an assistant store manager at retailer Elie Tahari
who lives in Brick, New Jersey, said a text would prompt people
to start receiving updates from the Sanders campaign, as well as
a link where they could sign up and volunteer. She has been
unable to sign back into Tinder since logging off on Thursday.
Haley Lent, 22, a photographer from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, told
Reuters in a Twitter message that she also got locked out of the
app on Thursday night after sending messages trying to convince
people to vote for Sanders the previous night.
Lent, who is married, said she talked to 50 to 100 people on
the app. She had even bought a Tinder premium membership, which
allows users to change their location, for a month so that she
could reach people in New Hampshire and promote Sanders.
"I would ask them if they were going to vote in their
upcoming primaries," she said. "If they said no or were on the
fence, I would try to talk to them and persuade them to vote."
A spokeswoman for Tinder, which is part of Match Group Inc,
owned by IAC/InterActiveCorp, said in an email on Friday
afternoon, "We whole-heartedly support people sharing their
political views on Tinder, but we don't allow spamming. So feel
free to spread the Bern, just don't spam."
SWIPE RIGHT FOR BERNIE?
The two women are not the only ones making unusual use of
Tinder, better known as a "hook-up" app, as a campaign tool. A
Facebook Inc group "Bernie Sanders Dank Tinder Convos"
has 782 members.
On Yahoo Inc's Tumblr microblogging site, a thread
titled "Tinder Campaigning, The adventures of a perpetual
right-swiper in the efforts of electing Bernie Sanders" has
dozens of conversations referencing Sanders pulled from Tinder.
"Swiping right" is a colloquial reference to approving of a
potential match on Tinder.
Gedrich said she got mixed responses from the 300 Tinder
users who replied. "Some people would ask what is this for, and
I would kind of explain," she said. "Some of them would unmatch
me or report me as a bot." A bot (or robot) account is a scam
profile used to send spam messages.
Some responses simply read, "Trump2016," expressing support
for Republican candidate Donald Trump, the real estate tycoon.
"It was really alarming to see that a lot of people don't know
what's going on in the world," she said.
None of her matches resulted in an actual date, she said.
