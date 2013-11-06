By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 5 The proponents of the 8
Washington condominium project envisioned 134 luxury units
rising from San Francisco's waterfront - a gleaming symbol of a
local economy in roaring good health.
But not everyone in the booming tech hub has been so upbeat.
San Francisco voters on Tuesday struck down 8 Washington,
settling a bitter, two-year political tussle that has been
framed, accurately or not, as a proxy fight between the growing
camps of the haves versus the have-nots.
Although several city agencies and elected officials blessed
the project, a coalition of neighborhood residents, low-income
tenant activists and rival developers rallied voters to defeat a
pair of ballot initiatives that would have granted a critical
waiver on height limits for waterfront development.
More than 60 percent of voters opposed the two measures,
effectively killing 8 Washington and sending a chill over the
city's red-hot pace of development.
"This project is for the super wealthy, for when Twitter
goes public and we have an instant number of millionaires who
have cash to go drop on a $5 million place," said Art Agnos, the
former mayor, in an interview before the poll results.
"There's a middle class housing crisis and we're building
luxury high-rises," Agnos said. "The message to teachers, the
musicians, the carpenters, the shoemakers, the people who
provide the backbone of this city is: 'This place is not for
you.'"
Both sides have linked the vote's outcome to other projects
proposed for the waterfront, notably an arena for the National
Basketball Association's Golden State Warriors team that Mayor
Ed Lee has vowed to make the centerpiece of his legacy.
While development battles have long been a civic bloodsport
in San Francisco, a compact city with a preservationist current,
the fight over 8 Washington has touched a nerve in the midst of
a tech industry boom that has been blamed for ushering well-paid
newcomers and the highest housing prices in the United States.
PROTESTS PLANNED AT TWITTER
Protesters at an anti-gentrification rally this year in the
Mission district, home to the city's oldest building, took
baseball bats to piñatas shaped like Google Inc's
private buses.
Several labor and neighborhood groups planned rallies
outside the headquarters of Twitter Inc on
Thursday, when the micro-messaging social media company is
expected to raise $2 billion in an initial public offering.
Ted Gullickson, the director of the San Francisco Tenants
Union, which opposed 8 Washington, said eviction rates have more
than doubled in the past 12 months and are on track to surpass
the record rate set during the tech bubble of 1999-2000. He has
called for a moratorium on all market-rate development.
While 8 Washington was undoubtedly marketed to the rich -
the most desirable units, with views of the Bay, were slated for
$10 million - its supporters said there were flaws in the
argument that a new project could make San Francisco pricier.
"Growth causes development; development doesn't cause
growth," said Jim Chappell, the former longtime director of
SPUR, a nonprofit organization promoting urban development.
"The reason housing is so expensive is precisely that we
have an imbalance of supply and demand. It's terribly
unfortunate that people who should know better are really
capitalizing on class warfare."
Aside from the living units, the developers proposed
building a small public park on a 3.2-acre stretch now occupied
by a parking lot and private athletic club. The developers also
hoped to add retail space to enliven what has been a relatively
dormant area compared to the nearby Ferry Building and
Fisherman's Wharf.
Many 8 Washington backers argued that the project's most
strident opponents included homeowners in North Beach and
Telegraph Hill - two upper-class neighborhoods - who feared
their views would be blocked.
AFFORDABLE HOUSING FUND
As part of a deal with the city, the developer Simon
Snellgrove had promised to put $11 million into an affordable
housing fund, while the city controller estimated a $350 million
tax windfall if the project was completed.
In mid-2012, Snellgrove won the San Francisco Board of
Supervisors' final approval for the project, but its opponents
immediately moved to nix it by a direct popular vote.
Jon Golinger, leader of the "No Wall on the Waterfront"
campaign, rallied to obtain 30,000 signatures opposing the
project within 30 days to put a referendum on the ballot.
Since then, the dueling sides spent nearly $3 million to
flood the city with TV ads and direct mail pieces. Most of the
money against 8 Washington has come from Boston Properties,
owner of several commercial towers whose views would be blocked,
and a couple who live in the neighborhood.
But Golinger said he received over a thousand donations from
small contributors and reveled in his victory Tuesday night.
"The message is loud and clear and unmistakable," he said.
"People are unhappy with this administration's rubber stamp
approach to development and the changing face of San Francisco
that is making it something else."
But even those who oppose the idea of the condo project say
even the prospect of a popular campaign derailing a development
approved by layers of elected officials makes them uneasy.
"What makes this one unusual is the idea of planning by
ballot box," said Jason McDaniel, a professor of politics at San
Francisco State University. "It scares me that we would set a
precedent that you can gin up people's emotions to stop projects
and override the representative process."
Voter turnout was low on Tuesday, at 22 percent, a scenario
that favored the city's politically restive left wing that
opposed 8 Washington.
The defeat of 8 Washington deals a blow to Ed Lee, the
popular mayor of San Francisco who has appeared in ads
supporting the project and has touted the city's breakneck
development as a sign of economic vigor.
The California State Teachers' Retirement System pension
fund, which made a hefty return five years ago in partnership
with Snellgrove to transform several piers into a popular retail
and office destination, is also facing an unexpected loss after
sinking more than $40 million into 8 Washington.
Scott Wiener, a city supervisor who backed 8 Washington,
said there has been a "housing affordability crisis" in San
Francisco, but the underlying debate over how to solve it has
been obfuscated by overblown disputes over specific buildings.
"For decades we've entertained this notion that everybody
can live in a single family home or a big spacious flat and we
can keep doing things the way we always have," Wiener said. "But
that's not true. There are long-term, deep problems with how we
approach housing and it's not because of one small project."