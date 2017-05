DUBAI Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz, a key Arab ally of the United States, congratulated Donald Trump on his U.S. presidential election victory, state news agency SPA said on Wednesday.

The agency said that King Salman wished Trump success in "achieving security and stability in the Middle East and the wider world".

Gulf oil exporters Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, which along with Saudi Arabia are members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, have also sent congratulatory messages to Trump on his election victory.

(Reporting by Noah Browning, writing by Sami Aboudi)