WASHINGTON Jan 6 South Korea should pay the
United States "very substantially" for maintaining 28,000 troops
there to help defend it from the North, Republican presidential
contender Donald Trump told CNN on Wednesday, a day after
Pyongyang detonated a nuclear device.
Trump told the cable television network: "We get paid
nothing, we get paid peanuts" for deploying the troops to South
Korea. But Seoul, still technically at war with North Korea, has
shouldered part of Washington's cost for stationing its troops
in the country since 1991.
Under a five-year cost-sharing accord reached two years ago,
Seoul agreed to contribute $867 million toward U.S. military
costs in 2014, about 40 percent of the total. The deal called
for the amount to rise annually at the rate of inflation.
Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination ahead
of the November 2016 election, has made the complaint about
Seoul for years. The political fact-checking website Politifact
investigated similar statements he made on a television program
in 2011 and rated his comments "false."
Asked if he would remove the 28,000 U.S. troops from South
Korea, Trump told CNN: "I would want South Korea to pay us a lot
of money."
He noted he had just ordered 4,000 television sets from
South Korea for his business.
"South Korea is a money machine. They pay us peanuts," Trump
said. "I have many friends from South Korea. ... But South Korea
should pay us and pay us very substantially for protecting
them."
Trump told CNN that China should be responsible for solving
the issue of North Korea's nuclear arms program, and if it does
not, "we should be very tough on them with trade."
"You'd have China collapse in about two minutes," he said.
"We have great power over China. We just don't know how to use
it."
