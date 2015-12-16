NEW YORK Dec 16 Super PACs, political groups
that can raise unlimited funds to advocate for candidates as
long as they do not coordinate with them, have spent record
amounts on advertising this campaign season but are not getting
much bang for their buck.
Super PACs associated with 2016 Republican U.S. presidential
hopefuls Jeb Bush and Chris Christie have led the way in
spending thus far, but the TV, radio and Internet ads they have
purchased have failed to lift either candidate in opinion polls.
"You may have a rich Super PAC, but that's not going to save
you at the end of the day, at least at this point," said Travis
Ridout, a Washington State University professor and the
co-director of the Wesleyan Media Project, which tracks
political advertising.
So far this year, Super PACs have shelled out $76 million
on ads for candidates, compared with just about $5 million over
the same period in the last U.S. presidential election cycle,
according to a Reuters analysis of federal campaign finance
data.
The record spending reflects a sharp rise in advertising in
this presidential race, but is also indicative of the hefty
prices Super PACs are being forced to pay for television and
radio spots. In some instances, they are paying 10 times more
than the candidates' campaigns pay.
Right to Rise, which supports former Florida governor Bush,
has spent $42 million on advertising but a slumping Bush remains
far behind the leaders in the race for the Republican nomination
in the November 2016 election. Bush had the support of just 9
percent of Republican voters in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll,
essentially unchanged since the beginning of November.
The Super PAC supporting Christie's bid, America Leads, has
spent about $9 million on advertising but the New Jersey
governor was under 4 percent, exactly where he was in early
November.
Entering this campaign season, political experts expected
big-money spending by Super PACs to help shape the campaign.
Super PACs, which have the ability to raise and spend unlimited
amounts of money, offer the wealthiest donors a powerful vehicle
to support causes and candidates. But their clout remains
uncertain in this campaign cycle.
Two high-profile Republicans dropped out of the race due to
a lack of voter support despite being backed by big-money Super
PACs.
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker had a Super PAC with money
in the bank, but after spending $6 million in three months his
campaign's coffers were bare and he exited the race in
September. Perry, the former Texas governor who quit the same
month, hemorrhaged money and ended the third quarter with just
$45,000 on hand. His Super PAC returned $13 million to its
donors.
ADVERTISING RATES DIFFER
Advertising rates for the official presidential campaign
organizations of candidates such as Democrat Hillary Clinton or
Republican Ted Cruz are capped under campaign finance laws. No
such ceiling exists for what media companies can charge Super
PACs.
Couple that with stiff competition for advertising time
among Super PACs in a crowded presidential field, and the result
is a tight and expensive advertising market.
"Super PACs are coming in and paying enormous amounts of
money for the exact same thing," said Art Hackney, a political
consultant in Alaska who is helping raise money for Florida
Senator Marco Rubio's bid for the Republican presidential
nomination.
For instance, this fall in New Hampshire, whose primary
election is an important early test in the race for the two
parties' nominations, Bush spent $41,140 to run 30-second ads 44
times over a nine-day period.
The ads appeared on heavily watched shows like prime time
college football on ABC, "Good Morning America" and "Jimmy
Kimmel Live," Federal Communications Commission filings show.
By contrast, Right to Rise spent $139,485 for just 31 spots
on some of the same shows over an eight-day period.
The steep rates have not dissuaded the Super PACs from
spending, however. There have been about 45 percent more
Republican primary ads aired on broadcast and national TV
through early December this year than during the same period in
2011, ahead of the previous presidential election, according to
a Wesleyan Media Project analysis of Kantar Media/CMAG
advertising data.
Media buyers said the majority of those ads are coming from
Super Pacs rather than campaigns, pitting them in bidding wars
against one another. In the Republican presidential field, more
than a dozen candidates are still competing, and all but one,
billionaire businessman Donald Trump, are supported by Super
PACs.
Kegan Beran, a media buyer for New Day for America, a Super
PAC supporting Ohio Governor John Kasich's presidential bid,
estimated that 85 percent of political ad buys so far have been
made by Super PACs.
