WASHINGTON Nov 9 Donald Trump pulled off one of
the biggest upsets in American political history when he toppled
Hillary Clinton in the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday -
and he did it using far less cash than his rival.
Relying heavily on an unorthodox mix of social media,
unfiltered rhetoric, and a knack for winning free TV time, the
New York real estate magnate likely paid less than $5 per vote
during his insurgent White House bid, about half what Clinton
paid, according to a Reuters analysis of campaign finance
records and voting data. Those figures assume the candidates
spent all the funds they raised.
Trump's cost-effective win has upended prevailing concepts
about the influence of money in American politics and raised the
question of whether a lean, media-savvy campaign can become the
new model for winning office in the United States.
Political strategists and academics tend to agree, however,
that Trump's performance would be tough to repeat. A household
name for his luxury brand resorts, reality TV stardom, and
ability to surround himself with non-stop controversy, Trump
held advantages that many political candidates lack.
"I think this is a case where Trump had unique
characteristics as a candidate that allowed him to pursue a
different type of strategy," said Tony Corrado, a professor of
government at Colby College in Maine.
In total, Trump raised at least $270 million since launching
his campaign in June 2015, a little more than a third of the
money that Obama's re-election campaign spent in 2012, according
to the most recent filings with the Federal Elections
Commission.
With vote counting wrapping up in the early hours of
Wednesday, Trump had won some 57 million votes nationwide in the
general election. That amounts to less than $5 per vote for the
$270 million he spent.
According to data analytics firm mediaQuant, Trump garnered
about $5 billion worth of free media coverage during the
election campaign, more than twice the amount earned by Clinton,
a lifelong politician who served as secretary of state, senator,
and first lady at different times in her career.
mediaQuant adds up all the unpaid coverage the candidates
earn in newspapers, magazines and social media and then compares
the sum to what a comparable amount of coverage, with the same
kind of reach, would have cost in advertising.
Trump has also frequently dominated news cycles with
provocative rhetoric that breaks taboos, including unabashed
insults targeting women he dislikes over Twitter, or unusual
policy proscriptions like his call to temporarily bang Muslims
from entering the country to prevent domestic attacks, or to
force Mexico to pay for a multi-billion dollar border wall to
keep out immigrants.
BIG DONORS
Trump made his self-funding a selling point early in his
campaign as he fended off 16 Republican rivals for the party
nomination, arguing that by eschewing big donors he wasn't
beholden to special interests.
But once he secured the nomination, Trump changed course and
began fundraising in earnest, replicating the small dollar
fundraising juggernaut of another insurgent candidate, Democrat
Bernie Sanders, along the way.
Clinton raised at least $521 million, according to
filings.
The former secretary of state stuck to the more traditional
campaigning model of launching expensive television ads and
funding hundreds of staffers who fanned across the country to
work to increase voter turnout on Election Day.
She spent more than $237 million on television ads and more
than $42 million on hundreds of staffers.
She also benefited from spending by the Super PACs
supporting her candidacy, which are allowed to raise and spend
unlimited amounts of money but cannot coordinate directly with
the campaign. More than a dozen people, including hedge fund
magnate Donald Sussman and global financier George Soros, wrote
multi-million checks to Priorities USA, the primary PAC
supporting her campaign, according to filings.
Michael Traugott, a political science professor at the
University of Michigan said the traditional U.S. model for
picking presidents might seem odd to people in other nations,
where campaigns are shorter and require less cash.
"The system is clearly broken," he said.
