By Richard Valdmanis
Jan 20 Billionaire environmental activist Tom
Steyer said he is not ready to endorse Hillary Clinton, and he
would be open to supporting her main rival, Bernie Sanders, if
he becomes the Democratic nominee for president.
One of the biggest Democratic donors, Steyer could help
Clinton boost her standing among environmentalist activists who
are a key constituency within the Democratic Party. Clinton is
locked in tight races with Sanders in Iowa and New Hampshire,
which both have early nominating contests.
"Our real goal has been not to support any one candidate,
but to emphasize and highlight the issue (of climate change) so
that the candidates can lay out their solutions and so the
American people can have a chance to make a decision," Steyer
said in a telephone interview on Tuesday.
After the Democratic Party picks its presidential nominee,
that will change.
"We have always come out and supported the climate
champion," Steyer said. "The idea that for some reason we
wouldn't do that, I'd have to understand why in hell we didn't.
Because that has been our practice always."
Steyer has been a longtime ally of Clinton's. He held a
fundraiser for her presidential campaign at his home in San
Francisco in May. He was also an early supporter of
Clinton's during her 2008 bid for the Democratic presidential
nomination.
There was no immediate reaction from the Clinton campaign to
Steyer's comments.
Steyer, 58, made his fortune through investments, some in
fossil fuel energy, at Farallon Capital Management, the San
Francisco-based hedge fund he founded in 1986.
He stepped down as co-managing partner of Farallon in 2012
to devote himself to full-time activism because, as he later
wrote, he "no longer felt comfortable being at a firm that was
invested in every single sector of the global economy, including
tar sands and oil."
He spent heavily in the 2014 congressional elections to back
candidates who could help further his anti-fossil fuel agenda.
He paid out over $70 million, more than any other single donor
in both parties. Of the seven candidates he supported, three
won.
CLINTON PLAN NEEDS MORE WORK
Steyer said Clinton's position on energy and climate - which
calls for increased use of solar and wind power, lower oil use,
and a revamping of the ageing U.S. oil and gas pipeline network
- was good but needed some work. (here)
"I don't think she's fully fleshed out everything she has to
say about energy and climate," Steyer said. "I think that as the
campaign goes on I would imagine she will put out more detailed
plans of exactly what she thinks. I don't find what she's said
inadequate, but I don't think it's complete yet."
Sanders has a climate agenda that on its face appears to
resonate more closely with Steyer's - an aggressive move away
from fossil fuels, including a ban on hydraulic fracturing. But
he has also railed against billionaire influence in politics and
has pledged not to accept cash from big donors. (here)
Steyer said Sanders' views on big money "certainly wouldn't
disqualify him for us, I can tell you that."
"What Bernie Sanders is talking about, which is trying to
get back to a more perfect democracy, is something that we
support too. We just think that the idea of ... wishing the
rules were different and then pretending they were, is something
which, unfortunately, probably would be disastrous from the
standpoint of energy and climate," Steyer said.
YOUNG VOTERS
Steyer says he has learned the lessons of the 2014 campaign,
when he spent a lot of money in return for relatively little.
"When you look at 2014, it was a question of turnout.
Americans turned out, and specifically Democrats, turned out in
the lowest level they've done for 70 years. You'd have to go
back to 1942 to see turnout that low. And in young people, the
numbers are incredibly low. So the question is, how are we going
to motivate those voters to show up?" he said.
His environmental organization NextGen Climate is running
information campaigns on college campuses in Iowa and New
Hampshire and elsewhere in an effort to raise awareness about
climate change and the positions of all the presidential
candidates.
Steyer hopes the effort will reach people of 35 and under, a
group he says represents about a third of the country's
electorate and who generally agree that climate change is a
problem, but who often pass up the chance to vote.
"We've been pushing really hard to get them involved to make
them aware of what's at stake," he said.
Steyer said he was not sure yet how much money the 2016
effort would cost, but acknowledged the project would likely be
larger than the one NextGen undertook in 2014.
"We never have a budget. We know this stuff changes. What we
do will depend on what happens."
Steyer said the 2016 election was critical to consolidating
gains for the climate movement in 2015 - a year in which the
Obama administration signed onto a global climate pact, blocked
the Keystone XL oil sands pipeline from Canada, and ushered in
new curbs on oil drilling and air pollution.
"If you look at the Republicans, there are a whole bunch of
serious Republican candidates who are diametrically opposed to
everything the president has spoken about in terms of
progressive energy and climate policies. So when you think about
what is at stake: almost everything," he said.
