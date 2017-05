U.S. Marines prepare to depart upon the end of operations for Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani/Files

KABUL The Afghan Taliban on Wednesday called on U.S. president-elect Donald Trump to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan.

"Our message is that the Americans should draft a policy not to take away the independence and sovereignty of other nations. Most importantly they should withdraw all their troops from Afghanistan," the Taliban said in a statement in reaction to Trump's surprise election win.

(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi and Randy Fabi; Editing by Nick Macfie)