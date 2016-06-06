(Repeats for wider distribution; no changes to text)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, June 6 The corporate income tax is a
major revenue source for the U.S. government, but it has been
shrinking for decades and the three main presidential candidates
could not differ more dramatically on what to do about it.
Republican Donald Trump and Democrats Hillary Clinton and
Bernie Sanders have starkly contrasting plans, some more
detailed than others, for taxing corporations.
The tax paid by companies on their profits accounted for 30
percent of the U.S. federal tax base in the 1950s; last year, it
was only 11 percent, Internal Revenue Service data show.
The decline, experts say, has many causes: loopholes that
cut corporations' taxes; a lower corporate tax rate; rising
overseas profits that are lightly taxed; and a shift away from
incorporation toward partnerships and other business structures
that pay no corporate tax.
Despite the dwindling corporate tax base, Trump, the
Republicans' presumptive nominee for the Nov. 8 election, wants
to ease the burden on companies by slashing the corporate tax
rate to 15 percent from 35 percent. In this regard, he shares
the same view as most Republicans.
Trump, a real estate developer, has described his proposals
as revenue neutral, saying reduced tax rates would be paid for
by eliminating some tax breaks and repatriating corporate cash
held overseas.
However, the Tax Policy Center, a centrist tax research
group in Washington, said that under Trump's plan, corporate
income tax revenues would fall $1.9 trillion from 2016 to 2026.
A cut on that scale would hugely expand the federal budget
deficit, unless severe budget cuts or alternative tax hikes were
also made, the center said.
Steven Rosenthal, a Tax Policy Center senior fellow, said
Trump's plan is a standard business-focused approach, but "the
drafting is incomplete, so we can't tell exactly what he's
thinking."
A Trump campaign spokeswoman pointed to the proposals on the
campaign website but declined to comment further.
Republicans generally support corporate income tax cuts
because, they say that would help corporations compete globally.
In addition, some question the validity of the tax, which they
say is passed on to consumers and investors.
"Taxing businesses is the Democrats' version of manna from
heaven: someone else supposedly is paying for the government.
But all citizens are hurt through lower growth, higher prices,
lower wages," said Grover Norquist, a Republican tax activist.
"Taxes should be transparent. It should be clear who is
paying them. The corporate income tax is designed to hide the
tax burden," said Norquist, president of Americans for Tax
Reform, a small-government group that opposes tax increases.
CLINTON, SANDERS
Democrats tend to view the corporate income tax as a fair
levy on businesses that benefit from the security, services and
infrastructure provided by government. Corporations have been
taxed by Washington since 1909.
Clinton, a former secretary of state and the front-runner
for the Democratic nomination, has not promised a corporate tax
cut.
Like Trump, she has called for closing loopholes that
corporations use to avoid taxes. But unlike Trump, her plan
would raise corporate tax revenues by $136 billion over 10
years, the Tax Policy Center said.
Clinton spokesman Jesse Ferguson said the candidate's
proposals "go further to prevent the erosion of the corporate
tax base by ensuring corporations pay their fair share." But the
Clinton campaign has yet to release its full plan.
Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont challenging Clinton for
the Democratic nomination, would make more drastic changes and
boost the corporate tax take by $1 trillion in the same decade,
mostly by raising taxes on overseas profits, according to the
Tax Policy Center.
"Virtually all of the revenue raised by Senator Sanders'
corporate tax plan would come from large, multinational
corporations that have shifted their profits offshore to avoid
taxes," said Sanders policy adviser Warren Gunnels.
FAIR SHARE?
The question of whether businesses pay their fair share of
taxes strikes a chord with Americans on the campaign trail. An
April Gallup poll found 67 percent of U.S. adults said
corporations do not pay enough tax.
Since the mid-1950s, income tax receipts from individuals
have held steady at 40-50 percent of federal revenues, while
payroll taxes, deducted from the paychecks of wage-earners, have
soared to 34 percent last year from 5-10 percent in the 1950s.
Meanwhile, Congress has steadily reduced the corporate tax
rate, now 35 percent. That is down from 46 percent in 1986, and
52 percent in 1956. Over that period, corporations have also
carved out various loopholes that let them avoid paying the full
rate.
The corporate tax applies only to incorporated businesses,
while other business structures have been gaining in popularity.
In 2003, the share of U.S. business income generated by
incorporated companies fell below the share made by partnerships
and other kinds of companies that pay no corporate tax.
Whatever candidates may say on the campaign trail, no
changes can occur without agreement by Congress. And despite
years of talk about the importance of tax reform, neither
President Barack Obama nor lawmakers on Capitol Hill have been
able to agree on a reform agenda that many say is needed to
boost the economy and bring sanity to a tax code of Byzantine
complexity.
(Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Frances Kerry)