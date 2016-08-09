Aug 9 When Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg
Whitman announced last week that she wouldn't vote for her
party's presidential nominee, Donald Trump, she pledged to raise
money for the Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton, and to urge
like-minded Republicans to follow suit.
She won't have to talk her fellow tech industry
conservatives into spurning Trump: They already have. His
campaign has pulled in less than 6 percent of what Republican
nominee Mitt Romney had raised from tech donors by this point in
the 2012 race.
But raising money for Clinton may prove difficult. While the
Democrat has raised 25 times more than Trump from tech donors so
far, she has drawn less than half of what President Barack Obama
had raised from tech employees by this point four years ago, and
less than Bernie Sanders, her opponent in the Democratic
primary, collected before he left the race.
Tech industry employees - long a reliable source of
presidential donations, especially for Democrats - have refused
to open their wallets for Trump, and they've been stingier than
usual with Clinton, too, according to an analysis performed for
Reuters by Crowdpac, a nonpartisan political crowdfunding
startup that analyzes campaign contribution data.
Trump and Clinton together reported having received $3.5
million from tech workers as of June 30, compared with $11
million donated to President Barack Obama and his Republican
rival Mitt Romney through June 2012, according to the Crowdpac
analysis. In 2008, more than $8.3 million in tech donations had
gone to Obama and McCain by June 30.
The Trump campaign did not respond to requests for comment
on this story. The Clinton campaign asked for the methodology of
the Crowdpac analysis but did not comment on its findings.
To quantify the tech industry's political giving, Crowdpac
tallied contributions of more than $200 - the Federal Election
Commission's reporting threshold - from donors who listed
technology companies as their employers, as well as individuals
who work in related roles, such as software engineers and
venture capitalists. Contributions to campaigns, Super PACs and
joint fundraising committees were included.
The analysis may have missed people who work at small
technology companies not yet recognized by Crowdpac, as well as
individuals who have given less than $200.
Technology firms lobby the government on a range of issues,
from privacy and encryption to immigration and trade, and they
have a strong interest in who sits in the Oval Office. But this
year, campaign finance records and interviews with more than two
dozen people in the industry suggest that many would-be donors
in Silicon Valley remain unwashed by either candidate.
Matt McIlwain, managing director of Madrona Venture Group,
gave money to Romney in 2011 and to Republican Marco Rubio in
year's presidential primary election. But he won't support
either Trump or Clinton in the general election.
"Candidates need to have that embrace of innovation and
articulate how it is a road for anybody in our society," he
said. "I'm not inspired by either of the major party
candidates."
Democrats consistently draw more tech money than
Republicans, but the giving is unusually lopsided this year.
Trump has raised a mere $128,000 from 238 tech donors so far.
Clinton, by contrast, has raised $3.4 million from 2,976
individuals in the industry, according to Crowdpac's analysis.
At this point in 2012, Romney had raised $2.3 million and
Obama had raised $8.8 million.
Silicon Valley Republicans say Trump's paltry donation
totals are no surprise given his public statements attacking the
tech industry.
Earlier this year, Trump called for a boycott of Apple
products after the company stopped cooperating with federal law
enforcement efforts to break into the password-protected iPhone
of one attacker in the mass shooting in San Bernardino. Trump
also accused Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos of orchestrating an online
retail monopoly.
Trump's positions on limiting immigration and free trade run
counter to some of the industry's most basic interests.
For Clinton, having a long track record in politics is a
liability with some donors in an industry that reveres
innovation.
"She's an incremental technocrat, and for people who are
used to taking on the world, that is not very inspiring," said
Gregory Ferenstein, author of "The Age of Optimists," a book
about politics and Silicon Valley.
To be sure, Clinton has many friends in Silicon Valley, and
she has had considerably more success than Trump in wooing
deep-pocket donors in the industry.
Venture capitalist John Doerr, for example, has contributed
$569,500 to the Clinton campaign and affiliate Super PACs and
fundraising committees, and Zynga co-founder Mark Pincus has
given $358,800, according to Crowdpac.
Many in the valley reason that backing Clinton is the surest
way to thwart Trump.
"We want to make it clear what the risks are of a Trump
presidency, but it's much more energizing to get excited about a
candidate," Box Chief Executive Aaron Levie said in an
interview.
Some of Obama's biggest Silicon Valley backers have yet to
give money in this race, including Pandora Media Chief Executive
Tim Westergren, who had donated $74,100 to Obama and to
fundraising committees and affiliated Super PACs by June 2012,
and venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, who had given $35,000,
according to a Crowdpac analysis of donations.
Reliable GOP donors, too, have held back. Tiger Global
Management Founder Charles Coleman and venture capitalist Marc
Andreessen - both of whom had given $102,500 to Romney and
affiliated Super PACs and fundraising committees by June 2012 -
had yet to donate by June 30. Andreessen has endorsed Clinton.
Westergren and Khosla did not respond to requests for
comment; Coleman and Andreessen declined to comment.
Carrie Sheffield, founder of multimedia company Bold,
typically votes for Republicans and donated to Romney, but she
says she won't give to - or vote for - Trump.
"I don't think that he's fit for office," she said.
Both Clinton and Trump have also struggled to convert many
donors who gave to their opponents in the primary.
Bernie Sanders raised far more in tech donations during the
primary than Clinton, pulling in $6.2 million before leaving the
primary race, most of it in small contributions.
In the Republican primary, Marco Rubio drew $5.3 million in
tech donations, thanks to a handful of large gifts from top tech
executives, including Oracle's Larry Ellison, Mark Hurd and
Safra Catz.
Josh Smith, a Sanders donor who does not plan to vote in the
presidential election, said he was troubled by Clinton's
comments in a debate last year urging tech companies to work
with law enforcement to prevent attacks.
The remarks left some in the industry feeling that Clinton
would not protect their livelihoods and did not share their
beliefs about "the sanctity of information," said Smith, founder
of Code Corps, which helps developers work on public software
projects for social good.
Sanders donor Xiaohoa Michelle Ching said she will vote for
Clinton, but has had trouble supporting a candidate who has been
readying her path to the presidency for so long.
"I am not going to go out of my way, even with the threat of
a Trump presidency," said Ching, who is chief executive of
Literator, an educational technology startup.
Ferenstein predicts that Silicon Valley donations to Clinton
will pick up.
"You'll see much more money from Silicon Valley flow to
Clinton toward the end of the race," he predicted, "because
people are scared of a President Trump."
