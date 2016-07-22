LOS ANGELES, July 22 Donald Trump's 75-minute acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention attracted roughly 30 million television viewers on major U.S. cable and broadcast networks, according to early ratings data that suggested the audience will not break convention records.

Trump's audience on Thursday night appeared similar to the number of people who watched Mitt Romney speak in 2012, and below the 38.9 million viewers who tuned in for John McCain in 2008. Updated figures are expected later on Friday. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)