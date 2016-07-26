(Adds cable network data)
NEW YORK, July 26 Democrats beat Republicans in
the TV ratings for the first night of the Democratic National
Convention, according to early data on Tuesday.
Data from the six main TV and cable news networks showed
some 25.8 million Americans watched Monday evening's 10 p.m. to
11:30 p.m. hour when first lady Michelle Obama and Senator
Bernie Sanders were among the key speakers in Philadelphia.
That is about 2.8 million more TV eyes than for the first
night of the Republican convention last week, when White House
contender Donald Trump's wife Melania was the keynote speaker.
Final figures were expected later on Tuesday.
In 2012, the Democratic convention generally drew more
nightly TV viewers than the Republican gathering, when Mitt
Romney was running for the White House. However, Monday's TV
audience for the Democratic convention was slightly down on the
first night of the party's 2012 gathering.
All in all, some 23 million Americans watched the first
night of the Republican convention last week - in line with the
audience for the 2012 event.
Trump's big acceptance speech in Cleveland on Thursday night
last week, however, failed to deliver the record audiences many
TV executives had been expecting but was watched by 32.2 million
people.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Marguerita Choy and
Jonathan Oatis)