NEW YORK, July 26 Democrats beat Republicans in the TV ratings for the first night of the Democratic National Convention, according to early data on Tuesday.

Data from the six main TV and cable news networks showed some 25.8 million Americans watched Monday evening's 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. hour when first lady Michelle Obama and Senator Bernie Sanders were among the key speakers in Philadelphia.

That is about 2.8 million more TV eyes than for the first night of the Republican convention last week, when White House contender Donald Trump's wife Melania was the keynote speaker.

Final figures were expected later on Tuesday.

In 2012, the Democratic convention generally drew more nightly TV viewers than the Republican gathering, when Mitt Romney was running for the White House. However, Monday's TV audience for the Democratic convention was slightly down on the first night of the party's 2012 gathering.

All in all, some 23 million Americans watched the first night of the Republican convention last week - in line with the audience for the 2012 event.

Trump's big acceptance speech in Cleveland on Thursday night last week, however, failed to deliver the record audiences many TV executives had been expecting but was watched by 32.2 million people.