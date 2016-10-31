By Alana Wise
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 31 Billionaire technology
investor Peter Thiel, a lightning rod for criticism in Silicon
Valley for his support of Donald Trump, predicted on Monday that
the movement the Republican presidential nominee has created
would carry on even if he loses his bid for the White House on
Nov. 8.
"No matter what happens in this election, what Trump
represents isn't crazy, and it's not going away," Thiel said in
a speech to reporters at the National Press Club in Washington.
Thiel, who announced earlier this month he was donating
$1.25 million to help Trump get elected, said the New York
businessman was laying the groundwork for "a new Republican
Party" that will go "beyond the dogmas of Reaganism."
Thiel attacked Washington in his remarks, saying its elite
insiders were out of touch with ordinary Americans and that
Trump was shaking up a system in need of change.
"The truth is, no matter how crazy this election seems, it
is less crazy than the condition of our country," said Thiel.
While it is impossible to predict what will happen to Trump
and his followers after the election, Thiel is not alone in his
view.
"This will certainly continue after Nov. 8, whether Donald
Trump is leading the movement or not," Republican strategist
Alice Stewart said on Monday, arguing that the movement
surrounding Trump will have lasting effects on the Republican
Party.
"Without a doubt, Trump has tapped into an electorate that
has felt like their voices have not been heard in quite some
time," she said, adding that the Republican Party old guard
would have to work with followers of Trump's newer brand of
conservatism, regardless of the outcome of the election, if the
party is to survive.
IMPERFECT PEOPLE
Thiel, who was born in Germany and came to the United States
as a child, is best known as a co-founder of online payment
service PayPal Holdings Inc and an early backer of
online social network Facebook Inc.
His support for the real estate developer and reality TV
star has made him a target for scorn in liberal-leaning tech
circles, especially after his full-throated endorsement of Trump
at the Republican National Convention in July.
The only major-name Trump backer in Silicon Valley, Thiel
has attracted criticism and some have called for Thiel's removal
from Facebook's board. Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg
has insisted on Thiel staying, citing the importance of
diversity of opinion at the company.
Trump's tirades against cross-border trade agreements and
immigration run counter to the views of most in the U.S. tech
industry, which sells its products worldwide and has leaned
heavily on talented programmers coming to the United States from
overseas.
On Monday, Thiel accused the media of taking too literally
many of Trump's more controversial proposals, including imposing
a temporary ban on Muslims entering the country and building a
wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
He also said the comments Trump made about groping and
kissing women in a 2005 video that was made public earlier this
month were "clearly offensive and inappropriate."
But Thiel said he and other Trump supporters were voting on
policy, not personality. He added that both Trump and White
House rival Democrat Hillary Clinton were "imperfect people, to
say the least."
On top of his political views, Thiel has faced a backlash in
the media for secretly funding a lawsuit against the online
publishing company Gawker Media by former professional wrestler
Terry Bollea, known professionally as Hulk Hogan, that
ultimately led to the bankruptcy and sale of Gawker.
Thiel on Monday defended his decision to bankroll the suit
against the site, which a decade earlier outed Thiel as gay in
an article entitled "Peter Thiel is totally gay, people." Thiel
said the judicial system was too costly for all but the very
rich.
"If you're a single-digit millionaire like Hulk Hogan, you
have no effective access to the legal system," he said.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Weber; Editing by Bill Rigby)