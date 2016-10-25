Oct 25 Pop star Justin Timberlake may have run
afoul of Tennessee election law when he posted a photo of
himself in a polling station on social media, authorities said
on Tuesday, the latest controversy over so-called ballot
selfies.
Timberlake, 35, posted the photo on Monday and said in the
caption that he had traveled from Los Angeles to his hometown of
Memphis to take part in early voting ahead of the Nov. 8
election.
"Get out and VOTE! #exerciseyourrighttovote," Timberlake
said in part of the photo's caption, which was posted on
Instagram, a social media site where he has over 37 million
followers.
The problem for Timberlake is that Tennessee law prohibits
voters from recording or taking photographs or videos while
inside a polling station.
The Shelby County, Tennessee district attorney's office on
Tuesday said it was aware of a possible violation of state
election law and was reviewing the matter.
A person convicted of the violation can be sentenced to up
to 30 days in jail and fined $50, the office said.
A representative for Timberlake did not respond to requests
for comment.
The proliferation of cellphone cameras and social media has
created conflicts in states that have laws against the taking of
photos inside polling booths and sharing photos of marked
ballots.
The laws, which in some cases predate the social media age,
are intended to prevent voter intimidation and any slowing of
the voting process.
On Monday, a federal court sided with a Michigan man who
said the law there that bans voters from taking pictures of
their marked ballots and sharing them on social media violated
his constitutional right to free speech. In response, the court
halted enforcement of the law.
In Colorado, two voters filed a federal lawsuit on Monday
seeking to overturn a state law there that criminalized the
showing of a completed ballot to others, arguing that the ban
was unconstitutional.
