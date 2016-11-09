By Jilian Mincer
Nov 8 California voters agreed to significantly
increase the tax on cigarettes and vaping devices, but similar
measures fell short in Colorado, North Dakota and Missouri,
according to late Tuesday vote tallies.
California's Proposition 56 will increase taxes on a pack of
cigarette from 87 cents to $2.87, bringing it more in line with
other states. The measure also sets a tax on electronic
cigarettes.
"This is a huge victory for tobacco prevention effort,"
said John Schachter, director of state communications for the
Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. He said that California, which
recently raised the smoking age to 21, could inspire other
states to pass similar laws.
While U.S. smoking rates have declined significantly in
recent decades as more people recognize smoking's links to lung
cancer and other diseases, health advocates have sought to
prevent a new generation from taking up tobacco.
Healthcare groups say high cigarette taxes discourage
smoking, while the proceeds help states pay for smoking
cessation and prevention programs.
"Every 10 percent increase in the price of cigarettes brings
about a 7 percent decrease in use by youth and a 4 percent
decrease overall," said Schachter.
Opponents - including tobacco companies R.J. Reynolds
Tobacco and Altria - spent at least $90 million
to defeat the measures, including more than $70 million in
California against Proposition 56. Supporters of the tax,
including billionaire investor Tom Steyer, the political action
committees representing the California Hospital Association and
the Service Employees International Union, raised more than $30
million to promote it.
The initiative is expected to raise $1 billion to $1.4
billion in new tax revenues for California. Most of that would
go to Medi-Cal, the state's healthcare program for low-income
residents.
Opponents said the ballot would increase black market sales
of the cigarettes and was misleading because "just 13 percent
(of the new tax revenue) goes to tobacco prevention and control
programs," said Beth Miller, spokesperson for the NO on Prop. 56
- Stop the Special Interest Tax Grab - Committee.
Wells Fargo Securities analyst Bonnie Herzog said that
tobacco companies could use their pricing power to mitigate a
victory even in California, which is the single largest
cigarette consumer by state.
"A bigger potential 'risk' is that other states follow suit
and try to push through similar pro-tax measures via
legislation," she said.
The average U.S. state tax rate is $1.65 per pack, according
to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. Thirty-four states have
cigarette tax rates higher than $1 per pack and 16 states have
rates of $2 or more. Chicago has the highest combined state and
local tax rate at $6.16 a pack, followed by New York City at
$5.85 a pack.
North Dakota currently has the third lowest cigarette tax
rate in the country at 44 cents a pack. Voters turned down an
increase that would have been the state's first in 25 years.
Voters in Colorado, currently ranked 38th in cigarette
taxation, voted down a measure to add $1.75 in tax to a pack,
raising the levy to $2.59. The state's Amendment 72 also would
have increased taxes on other tobacco products such as cigars
and chewing tobacco.
Missouri on Tuesday rejected a ballot measure that would
have increased taxes by 15 cents annually for four years. It
remains the nation's lowest tax at 17 cents a pack and New York
the highest at $4.35. Healthcare groups opposed the Missouri
hike because they considered it too low to discourage consumers
from purchasing cigarettes.
(Reporting By Jilian Mincer in New York and Deena Beasley in
Los Angeles; Editing by Michele Gershberg and Jonathan Oatis)