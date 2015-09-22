BRIEF-Redline Communications says Q1 loss per share $0.04
* Qtrly order bookings of $5.2 million, down 24% over Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 22 TransCanada Corp said on Tuesday it remains focused on securing a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, responding to comments from Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton that she opposed the project.
"Pipelines are the safest and least greenhouse gas-intensive way to transport needed Canadian and American crude oil to Americans - safer than rail," TransCanada spokesman Davis Sheremata said in a statement. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Qtrly order bookings of $5.2 million, down 24% over Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ensign energy services inc. Reports 2017 first quarter results