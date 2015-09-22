CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 22 TransCanada Corp said on Tuesday it remains focused on securing a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, responding to comments from Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton that she opposed the project.

"Pipelines are the safest and least greenhouse gas-intensive way to transport needed Canadian and American crude oil to Americans - safer than rail," TransCanada spokesman Davis Sheremata said in a statement. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)