Several women have accused U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump of sexual advances and groping. Among his accusers are a Miss Utah beauty pageant winner, a businesswoman, a reporter and a receptionist. He has denied the accusations.

In a 2005 video that emerged on Oct. 7, Trump boasted about grabbing women by the genitals and kissing them without their consent. In a U.S. presidential debate on Oct. 9, he said he was embarrassed by what he called locker room talk but had not engaged in the conduct he described in the video.

Trump has called "absolutely false" allegations by several women of groping and other misconduct, reported by The New York Times and other media on Thursday. And at a rally on Friday, after two more women made allegations of groping, he denounced all the recent allegations by a series of women, calling them fabrications and calling the women "sick."

Following are some of the allegations against Trump:

Jill Harth Houraney, a former Trump beauty pageant business associate, filed a $125 million lawsuit in 1997 against Trump alleging that on Jan. 24, 1993, at Trump's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, Trump "forcibly removed plaintiff to a bedroom, whereupon defendant subjected plaintiff to defendant's unwanted sexual advances." A Trump spokesperson was quoted on Oct. 7 in The New York Times as saying, "Mr. Trump denies each and every statement made by Ms. Harth." The lawsuit was dropped in May 1997.

Temple Taggart McDowell, a former Miss Utah, was quoted by The New York Times in a report published on May 15 as saying that Trump "kissed me directly on the lips" when the two were introduced in 1997, when she was 21. Taggart told the Times, "I thought, 'Oh my God, gross.'" The Times story said Trump disputed the report and added that Trump said "he is reluctant to kiss strangers on the lips."

Jessica Leeds, 74, recounted in an video interview posted on The New York Times website on Oct. 12 that Trump grabbed her breasts and tried to put his hand up her skirt on a flight to New York in or around 1980 when she was a 38 year-old travelling businesswoman. In a tweet and in a later speech on Oct. 13, Trump called the Times story a total fabrication.

Rachel Crooks, formerly a receptionist at a real estate firm, told The New York Times in a report published on Oct. 12 that Trump "kissed me directly on the mouth" in 2005 at Trump Tower in Manhattan when she was 22. In a tweet and in a later speech on Oct. 13, Trump called the Times story a total fabrication.

Natasha Stoynoff, a reporter, wrote a first-person account that described Trump kissing her without her consent in December 2005 at Trump's Florida home Mar-a-Lago while she was working on an article about him and his third wife, Melania, for People magazine. In the account published by People on Oct. 12, Stoynoff said "he was pushing me against the wall and forcing his tongue down my throat." In a tweet and in a later speech on Oct. 13, Trump said the episode described did not happen.

Mindy McGillivray was cited in an article published in The Palm Beach Post on Oct. 12 that while she was a 23-year-old photographer's assistant at a Jan. 24, 2003, event at Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Trump had grabbed her buttocks. The Palm Beach Post cited a Trump spokesperson as saying, "This allegation lacks any merit or veracity."

Summer Zervos, who was a contestant on Trump's reality show "The Apprentice" in 2006, said at a news conference on Oct. 14 in Las Vegas that Trump tried to get her to lie down on a bed with him when she met him in 2007 to discuss a possible job. Zervos said she complied with a request to sit next to Trump, and, "He then grabbed my shoulder and began kissing me very aggressively and placed his hand on my breast." Trump at a rally in North Carolina on Friday denounced the allegations made by a series of women in recent days, calling them fabrications.

Kristin Anderson, in a video posted on the website of The Washington Post on Oct. 14, said Trump put his hand up her skirt in a crowded New York nightclub in the early 1990s in an unwanted advance, when she had never even met him. "He did touch my vagina through my underwear, absolutely," Anderson said in the video interview. Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comments on the allegations made public on Friday.

