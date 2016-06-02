June 1 Bank of America Corp Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan on Wednesday played down
the impact on the bank if Donald Trump is elected as the next
president of the United States.
Moynihan was put on the spot by billionaire investor Wilbur
Ross at an annual fundraising dinner for the Japan Society in
New York when he was asked about a possible Trump presidency.
"I've made it my personal practice--because when you run a big
company--I do not say 'candidate A versus candidate B' but what
I think we need as we think about transition is we need a leader
for the whole country," Moynihan said.
Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2016
presidential election, has faced criticism on a variety of
issues, including his position on trade, immigration and foreign
policy.
"I have high confidence that the powers of office will be
able to shape people into being what's good for America. If
they're really answering that question I think at the end of the
day Bank of America will be fine," said Moynihan.
Ross, who is Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer at Invesco
Ltd subsidiary WL Ross & Co, interviewed Moynihan on
stage for 20 minutes as guests ate the first course of cold
smoked fish.
