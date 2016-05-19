(Repeats with no changes to headline, text)
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON May 18 U.S. banking lobbyists said
on Wednesday they disagree with presidential candidate Donald
Trump's call for a wholesale repeal of President Barack Obama's
financial reform law, even though they share his view that it is
overly burdensome.
U.S. banks do want changes to the 2010 Dodd-Frank law but
after spending millions of dollars to bring themselves into
compliance with it, they are wary of Trump's call for it to be
essentially scrapped.
Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee,
vowed on Tuesday to dismantle most of the law. "Dodd Frank has
made it impossible for bankers to function," he told Reuters in
an interview.
Richard Hunt, head of the Consumer Bankers Association, a
Washington trade group, said he appreciated Trump's interest in
changes to the financial regulatory system. "It certainly needs
some perfecting," he said.
"To have an outright repeal of Dodd-Frank I don't think
would serve the banking industry or consumers," Hunt said,
adding that it would create a messy regulatory environment.
For instance, he said repealing Dodd-Frank would end the
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which was created by the
law, and it would be unclear which agency would take over its
oversight of consumer products such as mortgages.
The wariness within the industry about gutting Dodd-Frank
came as critics of Wall Street slammed Trump's proposal as a
gift to big banks.
Congress passed Dodd-Frank in response to the 2007-2009
financial crisis. In addition to creating the new consumer
agency, the law restricted banks' ability to make risky
investments and gave regulators new power over Wall Street
executives' pay.
In addition to seeking legislative changes to Dodd-Frank,
the U.S. financial industry has spent much of the last six years
wielding its clout in a quieter way by trying to push regulatory
agencies to implement the law in ways they consider manageable.
Banks still want tweaks to the rules, such as simpler
capital requirements - which limit banks' reliance on debt for
funding - and carve-outs from the toughest rules for small- and
mid-sized institutions.
There could be risks for the banking industry should Trump
or a Democratic successor to Obama push for a reopening of
Dodd-Frank following the Nov. 8 election. Anger at Wall Street
has been a potent theme in the election so far and resonates
strongly with both Democratic and Republican voters.
One reason banks fear pushing for a complete overhaul of the
Dodd-Frank law is the possibility that it could be replaced by
even tighter regulations, said Jaret Seiberg, a policy analyst
with Guggenheim Partners, in a note to clients on Wednesday.
For instance, some bank critics on both sides of the
political spectrum have called for replacing Dodd-Frank's litany
of regulations with much tougher restrictions on banks' debt.
"The odds favor Trump's solution being even more onerous for
large financial firms than the status quo," Seiberg said.
A source who has advised banks on regulatory issues told
Reuters that Trump's scathing critique of Dodd-Frank far
overstated the problems with the law.
"Most thinking people in the industry would dispute these
characterizations," the source said. "Are some pieces of Dodd
Frank problematic? Yes. But there is, on balance, more good than
bad."
Former U.S. Representative Barney Frank, a Massachusetts
Democrat for whom the law is named, said Trump's comments could
backfire because of voter antipathy toward Wall Street.
"He says he'll be enemy of Wall Street, and he's giving Wall
street what it most wants," Frank told Reuters.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson, additional reporting by Suzanne
Barlyn, Ross Kerber and Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Caren
Bohan and Ross Colvin)