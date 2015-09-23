By Harriet McLeod
| NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept 23
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept 23 Republican
presidential front-runner Donald Trump bashed Boeing Co.
on Wednesday over its plans to open a new facility in China that
the company's largest union says could hurt American workers.
Boeing announced on Wednesday a deal to sell China 300 new
aircraft. It is also expected to unveil an agreement to open a
new facility there that would finish and deliver 737s built at
Boeing's factory in Renton, Washington.
"Boeing is going to sell 300 jets to China, but as part of
the deal, they're going to set up a massive plant in a big
section of China," Trump said during a speech before
African-American business leaders in North Charleston, South
Carolina.
"That will end up taking a tremendous number of jobs away
from the United States," he said.
Trump's comments came on the same day Chinese President Xi
Jinping toured Boeing's Everett, Washington, factory. The
Chinese leader will also travel to Washington, D.C., later in
the week to meet with President Barack Obama.
Boeing has said the new factory in China would not lead to
layoffs. But machinist union members said it could still cost
them work, and they were expected to protest on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Harriet McLeod in North Charleston, S.C., and
Emily Stephenson in Washington; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)