Republican U.S. presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump arrives at his campaign victory party to speak to supporters after his rival, Senator Ted Cruz, dropped out of the race following the results of the Indiana state primary, at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New... REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday he thought Britain would be better off out of the European Union.

"I think the migration has been a horrible thing for Europe. A lot of that was pushed by the EU. I would say that they're better off without it personally, but I'm not making that as a recommendation - just my feeling ... I would say that they're better off without it, but I want them to make their own decision," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

Britain will vote on June 23 on whether to leave the European Union.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese)